Do I Have A Claim For Wrongful Termination Against My Employer In New York?

Have you recently been let go from your job and feel something isn't right? Losing a job can be difficult enough, but being wrongfully terminated adds another layer of stress. If you're questioning whether your termination was legal, Mizrahi Kroub, LLP is here to help. Our experienced New York employment lawyers want to meet you, and let you know more about your legal options regarding your termination.

What Is Wrongful Termination in New York?

In New York, most jobs are considered "at-will," meaning your employer can terminate you for almost any reason, or even for no reason at all. However, there are important exceptions. If your employer fired you in violation of anti-discrimination laws, breached an employment contract, or retaliated against you for exercising your legal rights, you may have a case for wrongful termination.

Common Signs of Wrongful Termination

Wondering if your termination was wrongful? Look for these key signs:

Discrimination: Were you terminated because of your age, race, gender, religion, or disability? Discriminatory firings are illegal.

Were you terminated because of your age, race, gender, religion, or disability? Discriminatory firings are illegal. Retaliation: If you were let go after reporting illegal activities, such as unsafe working conditions or harassment, your employer may have unlawfully retaliated against you.

If you were let go after reporting illegal activities, such as unsafe working conditions or harassment, your employer may have unlawfully retaliated against you. Breach of Contract: If you had a written or implied employment contract, your employer must adhere to its terms. A violation of that contract could lead to a wrongful termination claim.

If you had a written or implied employment contract, your employer must adhere to its terms. A violation of that contract could lead to a wrongful termination claim. Retaliation for Filing a Claim: Were you fired after filing for workers' compensation or taking protected leave? This kind of retaliation is also unlawful.

What to Do If You Suspect Wrongful Termination

If you think your termination was unlawful, here's what you should do:

Document Everything: Keep records of communications, such as emails or performance reviews, and any incidents leading up to your termination. These details can be crucial to your case.

‍Consult an Employment Lawyer: An attorney experienced in employment law can help assess whether you have a case and guide you through the legal process.

Review Your Employment Contract: If you had a contract, make sure to review it carefully to determine whether the terms were breached during your termination.

Statute of Limitations for Wrongful Termination Claims in New York

In New York, the statute of limitations for filing a wrongful termination claim depends on the type of violation. Acting quickly is crucial. Missing the statute of limitations could prevent you from pursuing your claim and receiving the compensation you deserve. Reach out to our employment lawyers today to learn more about your situation and how much time you have to file.

How New York Employment Lawyers Can Help

At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we know that being wrongfully terminated can leave you feeling lost. Our experienced attorneys are here to support you through the process. We'll review the details of your termination, determine if your employer violated the law, and guide you toward the best course of action. Our goal is to secure justice for you and ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

Don't Wait—Take Action Today With the Employment Attorneys at Mizrahi Kroub, LLP

If you believe you were wrongfully terminated, it's important to act quickly. Contact Mizrahi Kroub, LLP today for a consultation with one of our employment attorneys in New York. We are dedicated to protecting employees' rights and holding employers accountable for illegal practices.

Let us help you get the justice you deserve. Reach out today to take the first step toward resolving your wrongful termination claim.

