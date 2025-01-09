Understanding Wrongful Termination In New York

Have you ever wondered if your firing was unfair or even illegal? Were you let go after filing a workplace complaint or standing up against discrimination? If you've been terminated from your job in New York and suspect it wasn't for a lawful reason, you might have more rights than you realize.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we understand how overwhelming and uncertain this time can feel. We're here to break down your options, explain your rights, and help you fight back against wrongful termination.

What Is Wrongful Termination in New York?

Most employment is "at-will," meaning employers can fire employees for almost any reason—or no reason at all. But there are important exceptions. If your termination violates state or federal laws, it may be considered wrongful termination. Common examples include:

Discrimination: Being fired because of your race, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.

Retaliation: Losing your job after reporting illegal activity, filing a workplace complaint, or exercising your legal rights, like requesting leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Breach of Contract: If you were fired in violation of the terms outlined in an employment agreement.

Violation of Public Policy: Being terminated for reasons that go against public interests, like refusing to engage in illegal acts at work.

Understanding whether your firing was illegal can be complicated, but an experienced lawyer can help you determine if you have a case.

How a New York Wrongful Termination Lawyer Can Help

Fighting back against wrongful termination isn't easy on your own, but having the right legal team makes all the difference. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we'll:

Evaluate Your Case: We'll review your termination and workplace history to determine if your rights were violated.

Gather Evidence: From emails and performance reviews to witness statements, we'll build a strong case to prove your claim.

Negotiate on Your Behalf: Whether it's securing a fair settlement or negotiating reinstatement, we'll fight for the outcome you deserve.

Represent You in Court: If needed, we'll take your case to court and advocate for your rights every step of the way.

You don't have to face this alone. We're here to guide you through the process and help you hold your employer accountable.

Why Acting Quickly Matters

If you believe you've been wrongfully terminated, time is critical. In New York, you typically have limited time to file claims, especially those related to discrimination or retaliation under federal and state laws. Acting quickly also helps preserve evidence and strengthens your case.

Take Action Today With Mizrahi Kroub LLP

Being fired unfairly is more than a career setback—it's a violation of your rights. If you suspect your termination was unlawful, don't wait.