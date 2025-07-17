Pittsburgh City Council Amends Paid Sick Days Act

On June 10, 2025, the Pittsburgh City Council passed an ordinance amending the Pittsburgh Paid Sick Days Act (PSDA). The amendments include mandating accrual of leave at a slightly faster rate and higher annual accruals.

Quick Hits

The changes, which are effective January 1, 2026, include the following:

All employees will accrue a minimum of one hour of paid sick time for every thirty hours worked in Pittsburgh, unless the employer provides a faster accrual rate.

worked in Pittsburgh, unless the employer provides a faster accrual rate. Employers with fewer than fifteen employees must provide forty-eight hours of paid sick time each year, unless the employer designates a higher amount.

of paid sick time each year, unless the employer designates a higher amount. Employers with fifteen or more employees must provide at least seventy-two hours of paid sick time each year, unless the employer designates a higher amount.

The key differences between the current Paid Sick Days Act and the amended Paid Sick Days Act are:

Beginning January 1, 2026, employees will accrue one hour of paid sick time for every thirty hours worked rather than for every thirty-five hours, as currently mandated.

Employees of employers with fifteen or more employees will accrue up to seventy-two hours of paid sick time each year rather than forty hours as currently mandated.

Employees of employers with fewer than fifteen employees will accrue up to forty-eight hours of paid sick time each year, rather than twenty-four hours as currently mandated.

The amendment did not change the requirement that accrued sick time must be carried over to the following calendar year, except when an employer frontloads the new minimum-required paid sick leave hours (seventy-two or forty-eight) at the beginning of each calendar year.

Employers with employees who work in Pittsburgh may want to note these changes as they update their policies for 2026.

