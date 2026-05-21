David Block Discusses Working In A Boutique Tax Practice With American Bar Association

Groom Law Group associate David Block discusses his experience practicing at a boutique employee benefits law firm, where he tackles cutting-edge tax issues while building strong professional relationships. The article explores how this specialized environment enables attorneys to work on highly technical matters early in their careers while benefiting from close collaboration and mentorship.

Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.

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Groom Law Group associate David Block recently spoke with the American Bar Association for its article, “Life as a Tax Law Specialist at a Boutique Employee Benefits Law Firm.” The article highlights the benefits of practicing at a boutique firm like Groom, where attorneys routinely practice the most complex employee benefits and tax issues while building close professional relationships. Block shares how this specialized environment has shaped his work across areas like health and welfare tax, fringe benefits, and employment tax.

“At Groom, I’ve had the opportunity to work on cutting-edge, highly technical issues while also developing close relationships with colleagues and mentors in a one-office, collaborative environment,” Block explains, noting that this blend of deep specialization and strong teamwork has allowed him to grow quickly and take on sophisticated work early in his career, offering a glimpse into what makes boutique practice both challenging and rewarding.

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