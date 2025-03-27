Announcing The Duane Morris ERISA Class Action Review – 2025!

Duane Morris Takeaway:The surge of class action litigation filed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), 29 U.S.C. §§ 1001 et seq., over the last several years persisted in 2024, with class action litigators in the plaintiffs' bar continuing to focus on challenges ERISA fiduciaries' management of 401(k) and other retirement plans. Plaintiffs continue to assert that ERISA fiduciaries breached their fiduciary duties of prudence and loyalty by, among other things, offering expensive or underperforming investment options and charging participants excessive recordkeeping and administrative fees. Hundreds of fee and expense class actions have been filed since 2020, driven by a number of familiar plaintiffs' class action law firms alongside some new entrants into the space.

To that end, the class action team at Duane Morris is pleased to present the 2025 edition of theERISA Class Action Review.We hope it will demystify some of the complexities of ERISA class action litigation and keep corporate counsel updated on the ever-evolving nuances of these issues. We hope this book – manifesting the collective experience and expertise of our class action defense group – will assist our clients by identifying developing trends in the case law and offering practical approaches in dealing with consumer fraud class action litigation.

