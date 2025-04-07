Announcing The Second Edition Of The Duane Morris TCPA Class Action Review!

Duane Morris Takeaway: The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), 47 U.S.C. § 227, et seq., has long been a focus of class action litigation. Since the TCPA was enacted 30 years ago, the methods and technology that businesses use to engage and interact with customers has evolved and changed. The trend of states enacting or amending their own mini-TCPAs shows no signs of slowing down, making this subject area a likely continued focus for the plaintiffs' class action bar in years to come.

To that end, the class action team at Duane Morris is pleased to present the 2025 edition of the TCPA Class Action Review. We hope it will demystify some of the complexities of TCPA class action litigation and keep corporate counsel updated on the ever-evolving nuances of these issues. We hope this book – manifesting the collective experience and expertise of our class action defense group – will assist our clients by identifying developing trends in the case law and offering practical approaches in dealing with TCPA class action litigation.

Click here to bookmark or download a copy of the TCPA Class Action Review – 2025 e-book.

Stay tuned for more TCPA class action analysis coming soon on our weekly podcast, the Class Action Weekly Wire.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.