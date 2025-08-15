ARTICLE
15 August 2025

Nevada Supreme Court Rejects NFL's Bid To Force Coach Jon Gruden Into Arbitration

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The battle between former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the NFL took a significant turn this week when the Nevada Supreme Court refused to force Gruden's claims into arbitration.
United States Nevada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bryan Shapiro ,Andrew John (AJ) Rudowitz,Leigh Skipper
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The battle between former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the NFL took a significant turn this week when the Nevada Supreme Court refused to force Gruden's claims into arbitration. Gruden's lawsuit alleges that the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell intentionally leaked private emails, triggering his resignation and damaging his reputation. The court's ruling not only revives Gruden's case in open court, as opposed to private and confidential arbitration, but also raises broader questions about the limits of arbitration clauses in professional sports contracts, particularly when the party seeking to compel arbitration is dealing with a former employee.

Arbitration Clauses, Unconscionability, and Former-Employee Status

In its August 11, 2025, decision, the Nevada Supreme Court, by a 5–2 vote, reversed a May 2024 panel ruling that favored arbitration. The majority found that the NFL Constitution's arbitration provision was unconscionable as applied to Gruden. The court rejected the NFL's attempt to invoke equitable estoppel to bind him to arbitration, holding that such doctrines do not apply to former employees in these circumstances. As a result, the trial court's earlier refusal to compel arbitration stands, allowing Gruden's case to proceed in a public forum.

Impact on the Litigation and the NFL's Next Moves

The decision is a clear victory for Gruden, whose legal team framed it as an important win for employees challenging arbitration provisions they never expressly agreed to, or that no longer apply due to a change in status. For the NFL, the ruling is a setback but not necessarily the end of the road. The league has indicated it will explore further appeals, potentially including a rehearing before the Nevada Supreme Court or even review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Broader Implications for Sports Law

Beyond the immediate parties, the case underscores an emerging tension in sports law: the balance between enforcing arbitration clauses, which leagues often rely upon to resolve disputes privately, and ensuring that such clauses remain fair and enforceable under state law. For practitioners, this ruling is a reminder to closely examine the scope, applicability, and procedural fairness of arbitration provisions, and particularly where a dispute involves former employees or matters that extend beyond the employment relationship.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Bryan Shapiro
Bryan Shapiro
Photo of Andrew John (AJ) Rudowitz
Andrew John (AJ) Rudowitz
Photo of Sean P. McConnell
Sean P. McConnell
Photo of Leigh Skipper
Leigh Skipper
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More