ARTICLE
14 August 2025

It Ends With A Lawsuit Part II: Court Dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Defamation Claim

FL
Fortis Law Partners

Contributor

Fortis Law Partners logo

The team at Fortis Law Partners provides decades of legal experience combined with the shared values of integrity, collaboration, problem-solving, and dedication to client service. The attorneys at Fortis are graduates of the country’s finest law schools and have practiced at some of America’s most prestigious law firms. What brings them together, however, is not just their skill and experience, but their outlook and ethic. Although Fortis could easily grow larger, the firm has chosen to be selective and only hire the best people to deliver exceptional client outcomes. The firm’s entrepreneurial spirit, business-minded problem-solving approach and persistent dedication to client service enable it to create unmatched value.

Explore Firm Details
I frequently hear defendants express a desire to sue plaintiffs for defamation due to the allegations made against them in a lawsuit.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Elizabeth Tillotson Hartsel

I frequently hear defendants express a desire to sue plaintiffs for defamation due to the allegations made against them in a lawsuit. At first glance, this seems reasonable: when a plaintiff makes false statements, a defendant's reputation can suffer, which is exactly what a defamation claim aims to address.

However, the recent decision in the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni case illustrates that such claims are not actionable. The court dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times. This dismissal included the "Wayfarer Parties'" defamation claim, which alleged that Lively, Reynolds, and the New York Times spread a false narrative accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct toward Lively and that the Wayfarer Parties engaged in a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

The defamation claim against Lively contained fundamental weaknesses because it relied entirely on allegations Lively made in her complaint to the California Civil Rights Department. The "litigation privilege" shields such allegations absolutely, regardless of their truth or falsity.

This privilege serves to encourage unfettered court access for litigants and attorneys. It ensures that parties, their counsel, and witnesses can approach the courts without fear of subsequent harassment through derivative tort actions. The protection extends beyond defamation to cover other torts, like tortious interference with contract, provided the harm flows from the allegedly defamatory statement.

Key Takeaway: Defendants should exercise caution before asserting claims against plaintiffs based solely on the contents of a complaint. Losing such claims during motion practice may result in paying the other side's attorneys' fees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Elizabeth Tillotson Hartsel
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More