Students Continue To Lose Ground After Pandemic Restrictions

The Annie E. Casey Foundation recently released its 2024 "Kids Count Data Book," reviewing data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The publication highlighted a continuing decline in fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade math scores between 2019 and 2022, reflecting a significant setback in academic progress. The impact of pandemic restrictions has led to serious learning loss, exacerbating existing academic disparities among students. Also, high rates of chronic absenteeism persist, further hindering students' ability to succeed.
In a blog post accompanying the report's release, the foundation argued that pandemic restrictions are not the sole cause of the sliding scores. "Educators, researchers, policymakers and employers who track students' academic readiness have been ringing alarm bells for a long time. U.S. scores in reading and math have barely budged in decades. Compared to peer nations, the United States is not equipping its children with the high-level reading, math and digital problem-solving skills needed for many of today's fastest-growing occupations in a highly competitive global economy."
The report recommends several actions, including wraparound services, intensive tutoring, expanding the school meal program, and improving attendance tracking.
