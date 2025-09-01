Balancing Act: The U.S. Economy In August 2025 — Ankura Monthly Economic Indicators Report

The U.S. economy is experiencing mixed signals. Positive trends include a rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.0% in Q2, with increases in consumer spending and new car sales. However, there are significant headwinds. The housing market is cooling with new home sales down 6.6% from a year ago and prices declining. The labor market shows signs of slowing with the unemployment rate rising to 4.2%, and household debt reaching a record high of $18.39 trillion. Overall consumer sentiment also dropped due to rising inflation concerns. Read about it in Ankura's monthly economic indicators report.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.