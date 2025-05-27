Ankura's Transaction Services Supports First Western Trust's Strategic Partnership With Aerospace Firm

Explore how Ankura's comprehensive transaction advisory services empowered First Western Financial to secure a pivotal lending facility for a leading aerospace engineering firm, enhancing strategic growth and industry-specific insights.

Background

First Western Trust is the financial partner for high-net-worth individuals, businesses, and families, offering custom banking, wealth planning, and investment management solutions.



First Western Trust was working with a prominent and fast-growing aerospace engineering firm (the "Business") to provide a key lending facility to help fuel its next phase of growth. First Western Trust, a long-time client of Ankura, needed support to assess the financial condition, earnings, and potential future value of the Business and collateral.

Ankura's Involvement

Ankura's Transaction Advisory Services practice was able to provide a diverse and full suite of services. From financial due diligence to business and fixed asset valuation, Ankura was able to fully support First Western Trust's underwriting process. Ankura staffed the engagement with professionals that were dedicated to each discipline.

Value Delivered

Ankura's cross-disciplined support enabled First Western Trust to benefit from the combined effect of having a single firm supporting all phases of the project. Additionally, Ankura's professionals provided detailed industry specific knowledge and insights, such as, (i) understanding of the technical accounting requirements for multi-phased customer contracts including revenue and cost recognition under the percentage of completion method, (ii) recognition of R&D expenses and R&D tax credits, and (iii) enterprise and shareholder level valuation insights within the aerospace engineering industry. The expertise that Ankura was able to provide allowed First Western Trust to complete its underwriting of the facility in a timely manner.



"The Ankura team's comprehensive suite of services, expertise, and the responsiveness throughout the engagement allowed us to understand the key risks and opportunities and put in place a key credit facility for the ongoing strategic growth of the Business."

– Brian Weldon, First Western Market President



About Ankura Transaction Advisory

Ankura's Global Transaction Advisory practice is dedicated to offering investors, operators, and lenders critical insights for successful deal completion. Our team leverages vast operational, industry, and functional expertise to evaluate the earnings quality, operational drivers, and working capital needs of businesses.

Our sector expertise spans healthcare, technology, manufacturing, distribution, consumer goods, retail, restaurants, and business and industrial services. With senior deal professionals actively engaged at every transaction phase, we deliver prompt updates on significant deal factors and conduct focused analyses on any critical issues, ensuring a thorough understanding and resolution of underlying concerns.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.