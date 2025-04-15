Empowering Growth: Merion Health Partners' Strategic Financing With Ankura's Expertise

Background

Merion Health Partners (MHP) develops, owns, and operates urgent care medical centers under the American Family Care (or AFC Urgent Care) brand throughout Greater Philadelphia.

MHP was seeking financing to grow its business and required a detailed quality of earnings to present to potential lenders.

Ankura Involvement

The healthcare-focused transaction advisory professionals within Ankura's Transaction Advisory Services practice provided sell-side financial due diligence services focused on (i) quality of revenue, (ii) quality of earnings, (iii) cash to accrual estimates, (iv) clinic-level operating performance and key performance indicators, and (v) net working capital. Through these services, the recast financial statements presented a more accurate picture of profitability and clinic-level trends of the business.

Value Delivered

Ankura's support provided MHP and potential lenders with an accurate view of the company's profitability and clinic-level trends, confirming the lender's confidence in the financial performance of the business and enabled MHP to successfully close on the financing.

"The Ankura Transaction Advisory healthcare team's dedication, in-depth knowledge of the urgent care sector, responsiveness, and meticulous attention to detail allowed us to provide confidence in the financial performance of the business to potential lenders."

– Matthew Maiorino, Managing Partner

About Ankura Transaction Advisory

Ankura's Global Transaction Advisory practice is dedicated to offering investors, operators and lenders critical insights for successful deal completion. Our team leverages vast operational, industry, and functional expertise to evaluate the earnings quality, operational drivers, and working capital needs of businesses.

Our sector expertise spans healthcare, technology, manufacturing, distribution, consumer goods, retail, restaurants, and business and industrial services. With senior deal professionals actively engaged at every transaction phase, we deliver prompt updates on significant deal factors and conduct focused analyses on any critical issues, ensuring thorough understanding and resolution of underlying concerns.

