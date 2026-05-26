California Set To Launch Business And Consumer Services Agency In July

California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed former CFPB Director Rohit Chopra to lead the state's newly created Business and Consumer Services Agency, which will consolidate oversight of consumer protection, licensing, and regulatory enforcement across multiple departments.

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On May 12, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has appointed Rohit Chopra, former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") and former FTC Commissioner, to lead California’s new Business and Consumer Services Agency ("BCSA"). The new agency launches on July 1st.

The BCSA will be tasked with overseeing consumer protection, licensing and regulatory enforcement, including in pricing, advertising, and digital and financial services. It is expected to be comprised of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Alcoholic Beverage Control Appeals Board, Department of Cannabis Control, Cannabis Control Appeals Panel, California Horse Racing Board, Department of Consumer Affairs, Department of Real Estate, and the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

In announcing the appointment of Chopra, the Governor's office said that the BCSA will strengthen oversight, improve coordination across departments, and modernize California's consumer protection framework “amid growing threats from weakened federal government.”

As CFPB director, Chopra prioritized eliminating junk fees and price gouging, as well as cracking down on corporate misconduct and unfair practices, and was known for advancing a highly consumer-protective view of the law. The BCSA is launching at a time when many expect reduced federal consumer protection and regulatory activity. As a result, some states are stepping up their own enforcement efforts.

“While federal agencies are making life more expensive and enriching special interests, California will be firing on all cylinders to make sure markets aren’t rigged against families and small businesses” -- Chopra

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