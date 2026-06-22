New Jersey Announces Crackdown On Junk Fees

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Earlier this week, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced that they are taking action to reduce and eliminate “junk fees” in New Jersey.

The Governor issued an Executive Order calling on state agencies to look into where junk fees are being charged and then to propose rule changes or other actions – no later than September 14, 2026 – to ensure that “all in” price becomes the standard in New Jersey.

The Attorney General also issued an Enforcement Statement on Junk Fees, which asserts the imposition of junk fees in many instances – such as through “drip pricing” – may already violate New Jersey law. The AG said that her office intends “to monitor and take action against junk fees to curb abuses, protect New Jersey consumers, and ensure that honest businesses compete in a fair marketplace in compliance with state law.”

In announcing the action, the Governor said, "New Jersey consumers deserve transparency and costs that aren’t loaded with hidden fees. These ‘junk’ fees fuel the affordability crisis for families and undermine confidence in the prices they see advertised. This Executive Order will help us tackle junk fees, strengthen consumer protections, and promote greater price transparency. As we continue working to make New Jersey more affordable, we are committed to ensuring that consumers can make informed decisions and pay the price they were promised.”

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