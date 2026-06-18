Is Legal Lead Generation Finished?

Recently enacted Colorado legislation targeting lead generation legal marketing is slated to become effective August 12, 2026. As such, it is imperative for our readers to immediately consider this significant development. Below, we discuss the legislation and its future impact on the lead generation legal marketing industry.

Summary of Legal Marketing Lead Generation Act

Senate Bill 26-174 (the “Act”) was signed into law by the Governor of Colorado on June 3, 2026. The Act makes the practice of lead generation legal marketing a deceptive trade practice that is subject to enforcement under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act (“CCPA”). The Act defines “lead generation legal marketing” as “any form of marketing in which an attorney, law firm, or licensed legal paraprofessional pays money or other compensation to a third party to receive information about a potential client or case, which information may include the potential client’s contact information or information about the potential client’s legal issue.” However, the Act includes an important carve-out. Under the Act, parties are permitted to solicit potential clients or market legal services if they are: (1) authorized by the Colorado Supreme Court to practice law in the State; (2) working on behalf of a person authorized by the Colorado Supreme Court to practice law in Colorado, and that person is clearly identified in any advertisement, marketing materials, information, or resources; or (3) nonprofit organizations that engage in legal services.

Violators of the Act are subject to civil and criminal liability. Civil penalties of up to $20,000 per violation (the penalty increases up to $50,000 for each violation if it is committed against an “elderly person,” as defined under the CCPA) may be imposed in actions brought by the Attorney General or a district attorney for lead generation legal marketing violations. In addition, the Act contemplates a private right of action. Specifically, Colorado residents that bring civil actions for purported violations of the Act may recover: (1) statutory damages of $10,000 per violation; and (2) reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs. Note that the Act also allows courts to impose injunctive relief in actions brought for lead generation legal marketing violations.

What Is The Future of Lead Generation Legal Marketing in Colorado?

In the unlikely event that the Act is met with significant Colorado resident opposition before the effective date, law firms, attorneys, and marketers acting on behalf of legal services providers in Colorado State should act now. With the effective date quickly approaching, if you utilize or are a provider of lead generation legal marketing services, proceed with caution. As set forth above, the Act does not completely prohibit the use of third party lead generation legal marketing. However, to comply with the Act, marketers must clearly disclose the specific law firm or attorney for whom they are performing the lead generation.

The attorneys at Klein Moynihan Turco (“KMT”) have years of experience in providing federal and state marketing law compliance advice. In addition, the KMT litigation team has successfully defended countless businesses in federal and state marketing-related litigation proceedings. If your company needs guidance on how to comply with the Act, please email us at info@kleinmoynihan.com or call us at (212) 246-0900.

The material contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and is not legal advice nor is it a substitute for seeking legal advice from an attorney. Each situation is unique, and you should not act or rely on any information contained herein without seeking the advice of an experienced attorney.

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Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

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