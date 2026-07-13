Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 20 – Mid-Year Update: Wiretapping Cases (Video)

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Episode 20 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic provide a mid-year review on wiretapping and pixel tracking litigation under the California Invasion of Privacy Act and similar statutes, including recent court decisions and what to expect later this year.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]