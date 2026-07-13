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13 July 2026

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 20 – Mid-Year Update: Wiretapping Cases (Video)

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Consumer Counterpoint Episode 20 delivers a comprehensive mid-year analysis of wiretapping and pixel tracking litigation trends under the California Invasion of Privacy Act and related statutes. Legal experts Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic examine recent court decisions and provide forward-looking insights into what developments practitioners can anticipate in the second half of the year.
United States Consumer Protection
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul Yovanic, Jr
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Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
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Episode 20 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic provide a mid-year review on wiretapping and pixel tracking litigation under the California Invasion of Privacy Act and similar statutes, including recent court decisions and what to expect later this year.

Watch Episode 20 Here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Kristine R. Argentine
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Paul Yovanic, Jr
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