ARTICLE
18 June 2026

Shutterstock To Pay $35 Million Over Auto‑Renewal And Cancellation Practices (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
What can a $35 million settlement teach companies about subscription billing, auto-renewals, and cancellation practices? In this episode, we unpack the FTC’s case against Shutterstock...
United States Consumer Protection
Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Privacy topic(s)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Shutterstock to Pay $35 Million Over Auto‑Renewal and Cancellation Practices

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

What can a $35 million settlement teach companies about subscription billing, auto-renewals, and cancellation practices? In this episode, we unpack the FTC’s case against Shutterstock, which resulted in one of the agency’s largest recent settlements over alleged negative option marketing violations. The complaint alleges that Shutterstock failed to clearly disclose automatic renewals and cancellation fees, did not obtain consumers’ express informed consent for recurring charges, and made it unnecessarily difficult to cancel subscriptions. As regulators continue to focus on auto-renewal programs, recurring billing, and click-to-cancel” principles, the case serves as a powerful reminder that businesses must ensure material terms are clear, consent is meaningful, and cancellation is as straightforward as enrollment.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More