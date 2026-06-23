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23 June 2026

NAD Determines 100% Claims Aren’t 100% Clear (Podcast)

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The National Advertising Division (NAD) recently examined how consumers interpret absolute claims in advertising, particularly those using "100%" messaging.
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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Determines 100% Claims Aren’t 100% Clear

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When is a “100%” claim not as clear as it seems? In this episode, we unpack a recent NAD decision examining how consumers interpret absolute claims and why advertisers should be cautious when using “100%” messaging in marketing. The case highlights NAD’s continued focus on consumer takeaway, substantiation, and context, emphasizing that even simple, seemingly straightforward claims can convey broader messages than advertisers intend. As regulators, self-regulatory bodies, and plaintiffs increasingly scrutinize absolute and unqualified representations, the decision offers valuable guidance for companies looking to balance compelling marketing with defensible advertising claims.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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