New York Law Journal Features Sterlington’s Matrimonial And Family Law Practice Launch

ALM’s New York Law Journal recently examined Sterlington’s launch of its Matrimonial and Family Law practice within the wider context of the firm’s private capital and private wealth growth strategy.

The article considers how the new practice supports Sterlington’s broader work for founders, CEOs, senior executives, high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth families, and their related businesses.

The Matrimonial and Family Law practice is led by partner Kelly A. Frawley, who joined Sterlington from Kasowitz after nearly two decades at the firm. She is joined by counsel Joseph Hyland, also formerly of Kasowitz, who advises high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients on complex financial issues in matrimonial matters.

The article notes that the launch follows Sterlington’s 2025 addition of a three-partner Private Wealth team from Morgan Lewis, another step in the firm’s continued expansion around the needs of private clients, family offices, founders, and senior executives.

A Practice Built Around the Individual Client

For Sterlington, the launch of the Matrimonial and Family Law practice extends existing capabilities that already include private wealth, executive compensation, corporate transactions, litigation, private aviation, and other matters affecting private clients and their businesses.

In the New York Law Journal article, Kelly described Sterlington’s approach as one that looks at the individual client holistically, with attention to both business and personal legal needs.

As Kelly put it in the article: “I’m going to protect you in business, and I’m going to protect you on the home front.”

Kelly and Joseph bring that philosophy to their work through a hands-on approach, remaining closely involved with clients throughout matters that can be financially complex and deeply personal. They take the time to understand each client’s priorities, explain the available options clearly, and provide direct guidance at every stage. Clients also feel confident knowing that if litigation is necessary, Kelly and Joseph have extensive courtroom experience and will directly manage all aspects of litigation, including conducting trial from start to finish and counseling the client throughout the process.

That perspective and experience reflect the alignment between the new practice and Sterlington’s wider client base. Many of the firm’s clients seek advice on matters where business interests, family wealth, compensation, succession planning, disputes, and personal considerations are closely connected.

Why Matrimonial Law Fits Sterlington’s Platform

Sterlington’s new practice advises on divorce, asset and liability distribution, custody, child and spousal support, and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and can litigate any aspect of a client’s case. The practice has a particular focus on complex financial matters for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families.

Kelly and Joseph regularly handle matrimonial matters involving hedge fund and private equity interests. They advise on asset identification and distribution, enforcement of prenuptial agreements, and tracing premarital and separate property. They also work with financial experts on the valuation of illiquid assets, including business interests, real estate, and deferred compensation.

That experience adds a family law capability to a firm already focused on the economic and legal needs of private clients.

A Deliberate Step in Sterlington’s Growth

The New York Law Journal feature also explores Sterlington’s deliberate approach to growth. The firm had been looking to add the right matrimonial lawyer for almost three years before Kelly joined the firm.

Kelly had spent nearly two decades at Kasowitz and wasn’t actively seeking a move to another firm. When she ultimately decided to make the move, she told the New York Law Journal:

“It was about Sterlington. It really was.”

Managing Partner Christopher S. Harrison described the stakes involved in representing founders, CEOs, and high-net-worth individuals whose business and personal legal matters often overlap.

“These are clients for whom this is their livelihood.”

The launch of the Matrimonial and Family Law practice reflects that view. For many private clients, major legal matters do not sit neatly in one category. A transaction may affect personal wealth. A family law matter may involve business interests, private equity economics, trusts, real estate, or executive compensation. A dispute may have both commercial and personal consequences.

Sterlington’s growth strategy is built around those intersections.

Read the full New York Law Journal article: https://shorturl.at/3Ujv8