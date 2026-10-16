Where Did The Money Go? (Podcast)

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In Episode 21 of Until Death Do Us Pod, Senior Partner Jay Dahlin and Partner Rachel Kolesar discuss dissipation of marital assets in Illinois and how using marital property during the breakdown of a marriage can affect property division in divorce.

Through different scenarios involving gambling, luxury purchases, relationships, travel, hidden expenses, and other uses of marital funds, Jay and Rachel explore what may constitute dissipation, when spending timing matters, and how courts may distinguish ordinary expenses from misuse of marital assets.

They also discuss what spouses should understand about spending during the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage, including how past spending patterns and the use of marital funds can factor into a dissipation claim.

Listen to the latest episode to learn more about dissipation, marital property, and financial issues in Illinois divorce.