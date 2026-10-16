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16 October 2026

Where Did The Money Go? (Podcast)

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Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

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The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
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Senior Partner Jay Dahlin and Partner Rachel Kolesar examine dissipation of marital assets in Illinois divorce cases, exploring how spending during marriage breakdown affects property division. Through scenarios involving gambling, luxury purchases, and hidden expenses, they analyze what constitutes dissipation, when timing matters, and how courts distinguish ordinary expenses from asset misuse.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Jay Dahlin
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In Episode 21 of Until Death Do Us Pod, Senior Partner Jay Dahlin and Partner Rachel Kolesar discuss dissipation of marital assets in Illinois and how using marital property during the breakdown of a marriage can affect property division in divorce.

Through different scenarios involving gambling, luxury purchases, relationships, travel, hidden expenses, and other uses of marital funds, Jay and Rachel explore what may constitute dissipation, when spending timing matters, and how courts may distinguish ordinary expenses from misuse of marital assets.

They also discuss what spouses should understand about spending during the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage, including how past spending patterns and the use of marital funds can factor into a dissipation claim.

Listen to the latest episode to learn more about dissipation, marital property, and financial issues in Illinois divorce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jay Dahlin
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