Joshua Rubenstein Co-Authors Chapter In A Guide To International Estate Planning

Joshua S. Rubenstein of Katten's Private Wealth Department co-authored a chapter in the newly released third edition of the American Bar Association's comprehensive guide to international estate planning. The publication addresses the growing complexity of cross-border wealth management as families and assets increasingly span multiple jurisdictions. Written by leading international practitioners and tax professionals, the guide provides essential insights for lawyers, fiduciaries, family office professiona

Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.

Joshua S. Rubenstein, partner and global chair of Katten's Private Wealth Department, co-authored the "International Aspects of Matrimonial Property Rights" chapter in the newly released third edition of “A Guide to International Estate Planning: Design, Administration, and Compliance.” The latest from the American Bar Association is a go-to resource for anyone who helps families move wealth across borders, including lawyers, fiduciaries, family office professionals, accountants and wealth advisors. This new edition speaks to a reality many advisors know well: families and their assets increasingly stretch across more than one country.

Like the editions before it, the guide takes a well-rounded approach. It blends advisory insight, hands-on guidance and a close look at US federal and state law, while also bringing international perspectives on the questions that arise when advising clients abroad or administering estates, trusts and entities with global ties.

Written by an international team of top practitioners, academics and tax professionals, the guide offers the depth, practical insight and global perspective needed to design effective structures, stay on top of international compliance and help families pass wealth from one generation to the next.

“A Guide to International Estate Planning: Design, Administration, and Compliance, Third Edition,” The American Bar Association, September 3, 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.