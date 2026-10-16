Celebrity Estate Planning: Misfires Of The Rich And Famous VII

When it comes to estate planning, even the rich and famous are not immune to costly mistakes. This examination of celebrity estate planning mishaps reveals how iconic figures have fallen victim to oversights leading to legal battles, unintended heirs, and millions in tax losses, offering valuable lessons for legal professionals and individuals alike.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.

This article was originally published Probate & Property a bi-monthly magazine published by the American Bar Association (ABA) Real Property, Trust and Estate Law Section (RPTEL) designed to provide lawyers with up-to-date, practical information regarding real estate, wills, trusts and estate planning.

Trusts & Estates Partner Karen Schiele co-authored an article published in the American Bar Association’s Probate & Property magazine examining estate planning mishaps involving celebrities.

The lifestyles of the rich and famous may seem worlds apart from those of everyday Americans. However, when it comes to estate planning, fame and fortune offer no immunity from costly mistakes. Time and time again, iconic figures have fallen victim to estate-planning oversights that have led to legal battles, unintended heirs, and millions in tax losses. The cases that follow illustrate the importance of thorough and strategic estate planning, with lessons that will resonate with legal professionals and individuals alike.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.