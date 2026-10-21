Q: Why Do Blended Accounts Create Litigation?

The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.
Answer
Because courts resolve ownership through tracing, not intention. When trust, personal, and business funds are commingled, fiduciary exposure rises and outcomes become unpredictable.
The calm move is not explaining blending. It’s stopping it.
- Separate the funds.
- Document everything.
- Force real accounting.
Because once money loses its labels, every resolution gets harder.
Additional Insights
Blended money creates broken outcomes.
- Trust funds paying personal bills.
- Business accounts covering estate expenses.
- “Temporary” transfers that never go back.
- Reimbursements no one documented.
Blending happens quietly. And then it becomes the case.
Ohio probate courts don’t untangle finances based on intent. They untangle them based on tracing.
- Statements.
- Transfers.
- Timing.
- Authority.
The more blended the money, the less control anyone has over the outcome.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]