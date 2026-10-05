Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella Welcomes New Director Jennifer Zelvin McCloskey

Jennifer brings a distinguished background spanning corporate law, bankruptcy, criminal prosecution, and sophisticated trusts and estates matters to her new role. Her unique combination of courtroom experience, government service, and private practice expertise positions her to deliver comprehensive fiduciary and estate planning solutions. Beyond legal practice, she has pioneered academic programs in trust management and earned national recognition for making complex tax and fiduciary concepts accessible to

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WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, 10 August 2026 — Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella is pleased to announce that Jennifer Zelvin McCloskey has joined Gordon Fournaris & Mammarella, P.A. Jennifer is a nationally recognised trusts and estates attorney, educator, and speaker whose more than 20 years of experience spans private practice, fiduciary services, and higher education.

Her depth of knowledge in estate planning, trust administration, fiduciary income taxation, and legacy planning will strengthen our ability to serve clients and professional partners in Delaware and throughout the country.

Jennifer brings a distinguished and multifaceted background to the firm. Her legal career includes experience in complex corporate and bankruptcy matters, significant courtroom and trial work as an assistant state attorney in Florida, service with the Delaware Department of Justice, and extensive private-practice experience in sophisticated trusts and estates matters.

In addition to her legal practice, Jennifer is deeply committed to advancing the trusts and estates profession. She is the founding director of the Trust Management Minor at the University of Delaware and the founder and director of the Peak Trust Management Certificate programme. Through her teaching, consulting, and national speaking engagements, Jennifer is widely respected for making complex fiduciary, legal, and tax issues practical and accessible.

Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University, a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Delaware Law School, and an LLM in Taxation from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. She is licensed to practice in Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

We are honoured to welcome Jennifer to our team and look forward to the insight, experience, and care she will bring to our clients, colleagues, and community.

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