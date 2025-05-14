UnitedHealth Group Follows Trend, Removes DEI From Website

According to a recent report, UnitedHealth Group has removed much of its website content related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.

According to a recent report, UnitedHealth Group has removed much of its website content related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). UnitedHealth's spokesperson, Tyler Mason, stated that the company complies with existing laws while still trying to support the communities they serve with "a collaborative environment where we treat each other with mutual respect."

Clicking on UnitedHealthcare webpages that previously contained DEI content now displays a "no page found" message. A 2022 blog post recounting a conversation with the vice president of DEI is also now missing from the website. Media company TechCrunch was alerted of the changes to the UnitedHealthcare website in real-time, as it has monitored the website for changes since the 2024 ransomware attack on Change Healthcare.

The UnitedHealthcare website also now contains a page entitled "Culture of Belonging." However, the page has less content, and any mention of the company's diversity efforts at college campuses, recruiting, or employee resource groups is conspicuously absent.

As with many companies, it is unclear whether the erasure of DEI from the UnitedHealthcare website indicates that the company is backing away from DEI policies altogether or simply changing website wording. UnitedHealthcare has joined scores of other private companies in retreating from DEI policies and programs amidst pressure from the Trump administration. McDonald's, Harley-Davidson, John Deere, Lowe's, Ford, Walmart, and various other large corporations have eliminated their DEI programs and policies in one way or another since the Trump administration took office. Still, other companies, such as Apple, Costco, and JPMorgan, have publicly stated their commitment to continued diversity efforts.

Just recently, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the federal government will investigate allegedly illegal DEI programs at private companies that receive federal funds. A federal appellate court has allowed the Trump administration to proceed with its policy on DEI despite an opposite ruling from a lower federal district court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.