ARTICLE
23 June 2025

SEC Withdraws Proposed ESG Disclosure And Shareholder Submission Rules

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
In a significant but not unsurprising policy shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the withdrawal of proposed rules aimed at enhancing ESG...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Amanda L. Dollinger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a significant but not unsurprising policy shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the withdrawal of proposed rules aimed at enhancing ESG disclosures and modifying shareholder proposal processes. These rules were part of 14 Biden-era regulatory initiatives the SEC has decided to cease pursuing. This move aligns with the current administration's broader deregulatory agenda and reflects a shift in the SEC's approach to corporate governance and investor protections.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has abandoned the rulemaking process for regulations requiring enhanced disclosures for ESG and similarly labeled funds and altering the shareholder proposal and resubmission process, the agency announced in an agenda update Thursday.

www.esgdive.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amanda L. Dollinger
Amanda L. Dollinger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More