ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Handbook For Directors Of Nonprofit Corporations In The United States

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
The Handbook for Directors of Nonprofit Corporations in the United States summarizes the duties of directors of nonprofit corporations, provides general background information regarding selected available federal tax...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Barclay Collins,Cordelia Glenn Grabiak,Barry Hart
+1 Authors

The Handbook for Directors of Nonprofit Corporations in the United States summarizes the duties of directors of nonprofit corporations, provides general background information regarding selected available federal tax exemptions and laws regulating charitable solicitations, and provides practical advice for minimizing liability arising out of service as a director of a nonprofit corporation. It is not intended to serve as legal advice on any particular matter. Users should consult counsel knowledgeable about nonprofit corporations for legal advice.

This handbook applies to nonprofit corporations engaged and doing business in the United States. It does not apply to nonprofit organizations or charities engaged or doing business in any other jurisdiction, including without limitation, the United Kingdom.

To access the full edition of the Handbook for Directors of Nonprofit Corporations in the United States, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Barclay Collins
Barclay Collins
Photo of Cordelia Glenn Grabiak
Cordelia Glenn Grabiak
Photo of Andrea Templeton
Andrea Templeton
Photo of Barry Hart
Barry Hart
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More