23 June 2025

Mid-market PE Exits Lag Compared To Broader Private Equity Sector

In mid-to-late 2024, mid-market private equity exits experienced a short-lived rebound in activity, but fell off in Q1 2025 as companies in this segment have been hit harder by erratic tariff shifts and policy whiplash. Additionally, reports indicate a lack of access to IPO markets provides fewer exit options for mid-market assets compared to larger-cap peers.

This year's heightened volatility has deterred potential PE sellers, many of whom don't want to sell their portfolio companies in tough times for fear of lower valuations. As we conclude Q2 2025, we are beginning to see higher levels of mid-market exit activity, but we won't know for sure how the segment is performing in relation to prior periods or larger PE until the data confirms actual performance later this summer. Stay tuned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

