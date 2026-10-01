The Data Breach Brief: Week Of September 30th, 2026

The following data breaches have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.

If you received a data breach notice regarding any of the breaches listed below, act now and take Morgan & Morgan’s data breach quiz to see if you may be eligible for compensation.

Peña and Bromberg

Peña and Bromberg suffered a data breach on May 7, 2026, when an unauthorized actor gained access to its computer network and acquired files containing personal information. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:

Names

Social Security numbers

Blanchard Training & Development, Inc.

Blanchard Training & Development, Inc. suffered a data breach between March 3 and 4, 2026, when an unauthorized individual accessed its network and may have copied certain personal information. The incident affected 310 individuals, and the types of personal information involved may include:

Names

Addresses

Phone numbers

NSE Insurance Agencies

NSE Insurance Agencies suffered a data breach between November 6 and 29, 2025, when an unauthorized actor accessed its network and certain files containing personal information may have been accessed or acquired. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Driver’s license numbers

Modoc Medical Center

Modoc Medical Center suffered a data breach between January 19 and 27, 2026, when an unauthorized actor accessed a limited number of its systems and downloaded certain files. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:

Names

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license or state identification numbers

Financial account information

Payment card information

Passport numbers

Military identification numbers

Medical information

Health insurance information

L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan suffered a data breach involving a former vendor between October 21, 2024, and January 13, 2025, when a third party gained unauthorized access to a former vendor’s network. The breach may have exposed sensitive personal data of L.A. Care members, such as:

Full names

Dates of birth

Insurance member information and claim numbers

Medical treatment details

Social Security numbers

CareSource (Commonwealth Care Alliance)

CareSource, through Commonwealth Care Alliance, disclosed a data breach involving medical records. The Massachusetts filing reports that 826 Massachusetts residents were affected, but the publicly available filing information does not specify when or how the incident occurred. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including: