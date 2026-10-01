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1 October 2026

(Full Ep) Deserve To Win Podcast Ep. 49 W/ Convoso CEO Nima Hakimi On Lead Gen And Compliant Dialing (Video)

Troutman Amin LLP

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Well Deserve to Win Podcast Episode 49 just dropped and it is another barn burner. The team welcomes special guest Nima Hakimi-- the CEO of popular dialing platform Convoso.
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