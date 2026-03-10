ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Digital Fortresses: Cyber And Data Risks For AI Agents Podcast

AO
Alex Shandro and Anna Rudawski
In this final episode, we explore how AI agents elevate cybersecurity and privacy risks: AI-enabled phishing, deepfakes, prompt injection, model theft, expanded attack surfaces, and nation-state agentic attacks, plus governance, controls, and regulatory expectations. Learn how to turn risk into advantage, build trust, meet regulatory expectations, and accelerate secure AI adoption. This discussion features insights from two of our AI, privacy and cyber experts: Alex Shandro and Anna Rudawski.

