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30 April 2026

Cyber Security And Operational Resilience For Family Offices (Video)

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Withers LLP

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Family offices face unprecedented cybersecurity risks that threaten not only their financial assets but also the privacy and personal safety of the families they serve.
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Doron Goldstein
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Cybersecurity is now mission critical for family offices, who face heightened exposure to targeted cyber threats that compromise privacy, assets and personal safety. Vendor oversight, staff training, and strong incident response planning are essential, alongside robust technology, in order to build a culture of security that protects family legacy and enables confident decision making. View this video to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Doron Goldstein
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