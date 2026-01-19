The New York LLC Transparency Act will take effect on January 1, 2026. Peter A. Mahler co-authored an article with Thomas Rutledge of Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC, titled "Up In Arms Over the New York LLC...

The New York LLC Transparency Act will take effect on January 1, 2026. Peter A. Mahler co-authored an article with Thomas Rutledge of Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC, titled “Up In Arms Over the New York LLC Transparency Act,” which was published in the New York Law Journal. The article discusses certain provisions of the Act and their potential implications for attorneys and paralegals, including concerns related to personal data privacy.

Read the article here: Up In Arms Over the New York LLC Transparency Act| Law.com

