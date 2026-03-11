ARTICLE
11 March 2026

Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Chairman Atkins Speaks On Steps SEC Is Taking To Encourage IPOs

GP
Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,Jonathan Burr,Folake Ayoola
+2 Authors
The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from February 13, 2026 – February 27, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:

  1. SEC Chairman Atkins Speaks on Steps SEC is Taking to Encourage IPOs
  2. SEC Releases New C&DIs on Crowdfunding and Regulation A
  3. SEC Chairman Atkins Speaks on Competition Among States for Corporate Incorporations and Disclosure Reform
  4. SEC's Division of Enforcement Announces Updates to Enforcement Manual
  5. SEC's Director of Division of Corporation Finance Previews Disclosure Reform Rulemaking
  6. SEC Announces 45th Annual Small Business Forum

[View Source]
