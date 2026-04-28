Delaware Court Of Chancery Upholds CEO Termination Under The Business Judgment Rule In High-Profile Family Business Dispute

Key Takeaways

The Delaware Court of Chancery reaffirmed that the business judgment rule protects board decisions to suspend and terminate a CEO, even where stockholder-level family disputes exist, so long as directors act in good faith and with a rational business purpose.

Independent directors may consult with stockholders and consider stockholder-level disputes without breaching their fiduciary duties, provided they maintain their subjective good faith belief that their actions serve the corporation’s best interests.

Directors can form executive committees to exclude fellow directors when they have a rational basis for doing so, such as a belief that the excluded director may share confidential information with an adverse party.

The Court clarified the scope of the “no-deception” rule for board meetings: for regular meetings, silence about agenda items does not constitute trickery, but affirmative misrepresentations or materially misleading partial disclosures may render board action voidable.

Overview

In DSM HoldCo, Inc. v. Demoulas, Vice Chancellor Laster issued a comprehensive post-trial opinion addressing fiduciary duties in the context of a closely held family business. The case involved Market Basket, a New England grocery chain generating approximately $8 billion in annual revenue, owned by siblings Arthur T. Demoulas (“Demoulas”) and his three sisters through a holding company structure.

Demoulas had served as CEO for nearly two decades, but had resisted board oversight, excluded his sisters from business involvement, and adopted an “imperious” management style. After years of unsuccessful attempts to improve corporate governance, the sisters gradually replaced Demoulas’s allies on the board with independent, outside directors. When Demoulas did not respond constructively to a list of governance issues, tensions escalated. The independent directors formed an executive committee, suspended Demoulas pending investigation, and ultimately terminated him. Demoulas asserted counterclaims alleging the directors acted in bad faith to benefit his sisters rather than the company.

The Court's Analysis

The Court applied the business judgment rule, under which directors are presumed to have acted in good faith and in the corporation’s best interests. Demoulas bore the burden of proving the directors acted in bad faith—that is, with a purpose other than advancing the corporation’s interests—and failed to carry it. Although the directors consulted with the sisters and considered family disputes, these facts did not establish bad faith. The Court held that directors can legitimately consider stockholder-level concerns and may conclude that a CEO’s inability to maintain productive relationships with stockholders is a threat to the company.

Demoulas also challenged the directors’ decision to form an executive committee that excluded his ally on the board. The Court rejected this argument, holding that boards can form committees to exclude directors when they have a rational basis for doing so. Here, the independent directors rationally believed the excluded director would share information with Demoulas to the company’s detriment. While the Court noted that using a committee over an extended time to exclude directors could theoretically give rise to equitable claims, this five-month period did not violate any equitable principles.

In a significant portion of the opinion, Vice Chancellor Laster surveyed Delaware case law regarding board meeting notice and “trickery.” The Court clarified that for regular meetings (which do not require advance notice of agenda items), silence about intended business to be covered does not constitute actionable trickery. Directors are only liable when they make affirmative misrepresentations or materially misleading partial disclosures that induce attendance or action. Vice Chancellor Laster expressed his view that several prior decisions recognizing a special equitable notice obligation for CEO-directors with board-destabilizing rights were “wrongly decided” and, in his view, should be considered no longer good law following Bäcker v. Palisades Growth Capital, which recharacterized those decisions as involving deception rather than recognizing a special notice right.

Implications for Boards and Closely Held Companies

This decision offers important guidance for boards navigating difficult governance situations, particularly in closely held or family-controlled businesses:

Independent directors need not avoid all contact with significant stockholders. The Court recognized that directors can—and often should—communicate with stockholders, understand their concerns, and consider the impact of stockholder-level disputes on the corporation. What matters is whether directors maintain a genuine, good-faith belief that their actions serve the corporation’s best interests, not whether they acted contrary to a stockholder’s wishes.

The Court acknowledged that the directors’ process was not flawless—certain revisions to the minutes were “questionable,” and some communications could appear problematic to a “suspicious mind.” Nevertheless, the Court deferred to the directors’ rational business judgment. Boards should document their deliberations and decision-making rationale, but need not fear that minor procedural imperfections will invalidate their decisions if they act in good faith.

Boards can also use executive committees to handle sensitive matters when there is a rational concern that certain directors may have conflicts or may not maintain confidentiality. However, boards should be mindful that extended exclusion of directors from governance could give rise to equitable claims. The safer course is to use such committees only as long as necessary and to involve the full board when the exigency passes.

Finally, the Court firmly rejected the argument that the directors overstepped by addressing family-related issues like succession planning. In family-owned businesses, stockholder dynamics often directly affect corporate governance. Boards are not only permitted but may be obligated to address succession planning, particularly when familial disputes threaten the company’s stability.

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DSM HoldCo reinforces Delaware’s commitment to board-centric governance and the business judgment rule. For companies facing governance crises—whether rooted in family disputes, management conflicts, or other challenges—this decision confirms that informed, deliberate, good-faith action by independent directors will be protected, even when the stakes are high and emotions run hotter.