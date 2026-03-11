Watch Highlights From Our "Capture The Flag" Webinar!

- within International Law and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Watch John Cunningham (Washington, D.C.) and Mike Beckwith (Silicon Valley) take a practical look at fraud and compliance in corporate transactions. In these clips, they walk through how to identify red flags during due diligence, think through post-closing compliance obligations, and address the kinds of fraud issues that can surface both in and outside the deal context.
View the clips using the links below:
Understanding the Importance of Post-Closing Integration in Corporate Deals
Understanding Fraud to Enhance Client Communication and Due Diligence
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]