ARTICLE
11 March 2026

Watch Highlights From Our "Capture The Flag" Webinar!

DW
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Contributor

Dickinson Wright PLLC logo
Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
Explore Firm Details
Watch John Cunningham (Washington, D.C.) and Mike Beckwith (Silicon Valley) take a practical look at fraud and compliance in corporate transactions.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
John Cunningham and Michael M. Beckwith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Dickinson Wright PLLC are most popular:
  • within International Law and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

Watch John Cunningham (Washington, D.C.) and Mike Beckwith (Silicon Valley) take a practical look at fraud and compliance in corporate transactions. In these clips, they walk through how to identify red flags during due diligence, think through post-closing compliance obligations, and address the kinds of fraud issues that can surface both in and outside the deal context.

View the clips using the links below:

Understanding the Importance of Post-Closing Integration in Corporate Deals

Understanding Fraud to Enhance Client Communication and Due Diligence

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of John Cunningham
John Cunningham
Photo of Michael M. Beckwith
Michael M. Beckwith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More