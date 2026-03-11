Watch Highlights From Our "Capture The Flag" Webinar!

Watch John Cunningham (Washington, D.C.) and Mike Beckwith (Silicon Valley) take a practical look at fraud and compliance in corporate transactions. In these clips, they walk through how to identify red flags during due diligence, think through post-closing compliance obligations, and address the kinds of fraud issues that can surface both in and outside the deal context.

View the clips using the links below:

Understanding the Importance of Post-Closing Integration in Corporate Deals

Understanding Fraud to Enhance Client Communication and Due Diligence