ARTICLE
9 March 2026

Let's Talk FCA: Gender-Affirming Care And Anti-DEI Executive Orders

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Jason M. Crawford,Agustin D. Orozco,Savanna Williams
+1 Authors
Hosts Jason Crawford and Agustin Orozco are joined by special guests Alice Hall-Partyka and Savanna Williams to discuss the administration's novel use of the False Claims Act to advance social policy goals. The episode takes a specific look at the issues of gender-affirming care and anti-discrimination laws and discusses the recent announcement of the the new DOJ Division for National Fraud Enforcement. "Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

Authors
Jason M. Crawford
Agustin D. Orozco
Alice Hall-Partyka
Savanna Williams
