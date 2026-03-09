Let's Talk FCA: Gender-Affirming Care And Anti-DEI Executive Orders

Hosts Jason Crawford and Agustin Orozco are joined by special guests Alice Hall-Partyka and Savanna Williams to discuss the administration's novel use of the False Claims Act to advance social policy goals. The episode takes a specific look at the issues of gender-affirming care and anti-discrimination laws and discusses the recent announcement of the the new DOJ Division for National Fraud Enforcement. "Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

