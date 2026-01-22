ARTICLE
22 January 2026

What Is An Asset Protection Trust?

BW
Bohm, Wildish & Madsen

Contributor

Bohm, Wildish & Madsen logo

Bohm Wildish & Matsen, LLP is a boutique law firm offering top-tier legal expertise with the efficiency and personal attention of a tailored practice. Our attorneys bring strong credentials and large-firm experience, while maintaining a commitment to building meaningful client relationships. We provide sophisticated legal services at competitive rates, viewing clients as long-term partners rather than transactions.

For more than a decade, we have served many clients continuously, supporting their business growth and evolving needs across a wide range of legal matters. The firm takes pride in the trust placed in us, reflected in the fact that most of our work comes from returning clients and referrals.

Explore Firm Details
An Asset Protection Trust is a legal arrangement where you transfer ownership of certain assets (money, property, investments, etc.) into a trust. Once inside the trust, those assets are generally harder for credit...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
James G. Bohm
James G. Bohm’s articles from Bohm, Wildish & Madsen are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries

An Asset Protection Trust (APT) is a special type of legal trust designed to help protect a person's assets from creditors, lawsuits, or future legal claims.

Here's a clear, simple breakdown:

What Is It?

An Asset Protection Trust is a legal arrangement where you transfer ownership of certain assets (money, property, investments, etc.) into a trust. Once inside the trust, those assets are generally harder for creditors or lawsuits to reach.

The trust becomes the legal owner of the assets – not you personally.

Main Purpose

The primary goal is:

To shield your wealth from potential future risks, such as:

  • Lawsuits
  • Business liabilities
  • Divorce claims
  • Creditor collection
  • Bankruptcy

It is commonly used by:

  • Business owners
  • Doctors, lawyers, and other professionals
  • High-net-worth individuals
  • People worried about long-term care costs or future financial risk

Types of Asset Protection Trusts

1. Domestic Asset Protection Trust (DAPT)

  • Created within the United States
  • Only allowed in certain states (like Nevada, Delaware, Alaska, South Dakota)
  • You can often still be a beneficiary
  • Protection varies by state law

2. Foreign (Offshore) Asset Protection Trust

  • Set up in another country with strong debtor-protection laws
  • Jurisdictions like the Cook Islands, Nevis, or Belize
  • Generally stronger protection than U.S.-based trusts
  • More complex and more expensive to maintain

How It Works (Basic Example)

Let's say:

  • You own $500,000 in investments
  • You place them into an Asset Protection Trust
  • Later you are sued personally

Because the trust legally owns those assets—not you—they are often outside the reach of the lawsuit.

Important Limitations

Asset Protection Trusts are powerful, but they are NOT magic shields.

They:

  • Must be created before any legal trouble arises
  • Cannot be used to hide assets from existing creditors
  • Cannot be used for fraudulent transfers
  • Must follow strict legal and tax rules

If you set one up after being sued or after a debt already exists, a court can undo it.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

✔ Protects wealth from future lawsuits
✔ Can help with estate planning
✔ Can reduce financial risk
✔ May provide tax and inheritance benefits

Cons:

✖ Can be expensive to set up
✖ Complex legal structure
✖ Not 100% bulletproof
✖ Requires giving up some control

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of James G. Bohm
James G. Bohm
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More