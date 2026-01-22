What Is An Asset Protection Trust?

James G. Bohm’s articles from Bohm, Wildish & Madsen are most popular:

An Asset Protection Trust (APT) is a special type of legal trust designed to help protect a person's assets from creditors, lawsuits, or future legal claims.

Here's a clear, simple breakdown:

What Is It?

An Asset Protection Trust is a legal arrangement where you transfer ownership of certain assets (money, property, investments, etc.) into a trust. Once inside the trust, those assets are generally harder for creditors or lawsuits to reach.

The trust becomes the legal owner of the assets – not you personally.

Main Purpose

The primary goal is:

To shield your wealth from potential future risks, such as:

Lawsuits

Business liabilities

Divorce claims

Creditor collection

Bankruptcy

It is commonly used by:

Business owners

Doctors, lawyers, and other professionals

High-net-worth individuals

People worried about long-term care costs or future financial risk

Types of Asset Protection Trusts

1. Domestic Asset Protection Trust (DAPT)

Created within the United States

Only allowed in certain states (like Nevada, Delaware, Alaska, South Dakota)

You can often still be a beneficiary

Protection varies by state law

2. Foreign (Offshore) Asset Protection Trust

Set up in another country with strong debtor-protection laws

Jurisdictions like the Cook Islands, Nevis, or Belize

Generally stronger protection than U.S.-based trusts

More complex and more expensive to maintain

How It Works (Basic Example)

Let's say:

You own $500,000 in investments

You place them into an Asset Protection Trust

Later you are sued personally

Because the trust legally owns those assets—not you—they are often outside the reach of the lawsuit.

Important Limitations

Asset Protection Trusts are powerful, but they are NOT magic shields.

They:

Must be created before any legal trouble arises

Cannot be used to hide assets from existing creditors

Cannot be used for fraudulent transfers

Must follow strict legal and tax rules

If you set one up after being sued or after a debt already exists, a court can undo it.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Protects wealth from future lawsuits

Can help with estate planning

Can reduce financial risk

May provide tax and inheritance benefits

Cons:

Can be expensive to set up

Complex legal structure

Not 100% bulletproof

Requires giving up some control

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.