The Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Claims For Sales Of Unregistered ETNs

It was reported in December that a Second Circuit panel affirmed a district court's dismissal of a suit against Barclays PLC for sales of unregistered exchange-traded notes ("ETNs").

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Bradley Berman’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

It was reported in December that a Second Circuit panel affirmed a district court's dismissal of a suit against Barclays PLC for sales of unregistered exchange-traded notes ("ETNs").

The issuer had sold securities in excess of the amount registered for offer and sale on its registration statement on Form S-3. This was due to an internal monitoring mistake. As a result, the issuer conducted a rescission offer for its structured notes. However, the ETNs were not included in the rescission offer due to the continuous distribution of ETNs. Due to the continuous distribution of ETNs, all with the same CUSIP number, it was not possible for issuer to identify which ETNs were registered for sale and which were not. Consequently, plaintiffs' attorneys have been unsuccessful in bringing a cause of action against the issuer.

The plaintiff in this suit alleged that his losses were caused by the issuer's lack of internal controls. The panel, in affirming the dismissal, noted that two key elements of the plaintiff's claim were missing: scienter and causation. According to the court, the plaintiff failed to allege that the individual defendants were aware of the lack of adequate internal controls. Without such awareness, there was not a "strong inference of scienter." The plaintiff also failed to allege that his losses were a result of an alleged misrepresentation.

Originally published in REVERSEinquiries: Volume 7, Issue 1.

Click here to read the articles in this latest edition.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.