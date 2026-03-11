Texas Business Court Reinforces Formalities For LLC Membership Agreement And Contract (Partnership) Claims

A recent memorandum opinion from the Texas Business Court, First Division, serves as a reminder of the importance of proper documentation when forming business relationships.

A Cautionary Tale About Oral Agreements and Corporate Formalities

A recent memorandum opinion from the Texas Business Court, First Division, serves as a reminder of the importance of proper documentation when forming business relationships. In Quintero v. Urban Infraconstruction LLC, Judge Andrea K. Bouressa addressed several fundamental issues concerning LLC membership, contract enforceability, and statute of limitations defenses—delivering rulings that carry important reminders for Texas businesses. It also suggests that the Texas Business Court may not hesitate to utilize Tex. R. Civ. P. 166(g) to rule on dispositive legal issues before trial.

Background: Partnership or LLC?

The dispute arose from a business relationship that began in 2015 when Esteban Quintero allegedly agreed with Anup Tamrakar (and initially a third party, Meliton Amador) to form a construction services business. According to Quintero, the parties orally agreed to create a partnership, contribute $20,000 each, and share profits equally. However, the entity that was actually formed was a Texas limited liability company—Urban Infraconstruction LLC—not a partnership. Quintero deposited $10,000 into the LLC's bank account, but he was never named as a member in the company's certificate of formation or governing documents. Nearly a decade later, Quintero sued, claiming he was entitled to membership rights, profits, and an accounting.

Key Holdings

Membership Requires More Than a Cash Contribution

The court rejected Quintero's argument that his $10,000 deposit proved his membership in the LLC. Under Texas Business Organizations Code Section 101.103, a person becomes a member of an LLC only through specific mechanisms:

Being named as an initial member in the certificate of formation;

Being reflected in company records as a member; or

Being admitted after formation with consent of all existing members.

The court emphasized that oral testimony of a capital contribution, without supporting company records, is insufficient to establish membership under Texas law. As the court noted: “membership is not contingent upon—or proven by—evidence of a capital contribution to the company.”

Indefinite Contract Terms May Doom Enforcement

Quintero also alleged breach of an oral partnership agreement that purportedly included promises for school tuition, a ranch in Texas, a house in Mexico, and charitable donations. The court found these terms fatally indefinite, noting they lacked deadlines, verifiable amounts, or any objective standards for performance. “No reasonable fact-finder could determine when, if ever, any attempted performance of such promises was sufficient or complete,” the court concluded.

Limitations Bar Claims When Red Flags Are Ignored

The court also held that Quintero's fraud and unjust enrichment claims were time-barred. Critically, Quintero had known for some years that his money was deposited into an account for “Urban Infraconstruction LLC”—not a partnership. By 2016, he was already voicing concerns about not being treated as a partner or receiving profit distributions. Over nine years, he never received any tax documents from the LLC. These facts, the court ruled, established that Quintero knew or should have known of his potential claims well before the applicable four-year (fraud) and two-year (unjust enrichment) limitations periods expired.

Practical Takeaways for Texas Businesses

This opinion offers several important lessons for businesses to consider:

Document Everything: Oral agreements—especially those involving business formation—are inherently risky. Companies and individuals may wish to memorialize ownership interests, capital contributions, and profit-sharing arrangements in writing. Understand Entity Formalities: An LLC is not a partnership. Membership must be established according to the Texas Business Organizations Code and reflected in proper company records. Capital Contributions Do Not Equal Membership: Depositing money into a company account does not automatically confer ownership rights. Act Promptly on Red Flags: Ignoring warning signs does not toll the statute of limitations. If something seems wrong in a business relationship, individuals may wish to seek legal counsel immediately. Specificity Matters: Vague contractual promises without defined terms, amounts, or deadlines may be unenforceable.

