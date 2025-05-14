Ten Minute Interview: Structuring Venture Investments For Family Offices (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Mark Mallery, senior counsel and member of Foley's Transactions group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss how to structure venture investments for family offices. During this session, Mark explained what are some of the factors that determine which investment structures to use, how investors decide between convertible securities and equity financing, and the rights associated with an equity financing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.