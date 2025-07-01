Judge Rejects SEC And Ripple's Joint Bid To Reduce Fine And Vacate Injunction

In a striking rebuke to both a federal agency and a prominent digital asset firm, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres has rejected a joint motion by the Securities and Exchange Commission...

In a striking rebuke to both a federal agency and a prominent digital asset firm, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres has rejected a joint motion by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs to finalize a reduced civil penalty and vacate a previously imposed injunction in their high-profile enforcement battle. The ruling underscores the limits of private settlement power in the face of final judicial determinations and reinforces the judiciary's role in upholding statutory mandates — especially in cases involving violations of the federal securities laws.

Background: Ripple's Legal Saga

The SEC initially sued Ripple Labs in December 2020, alleging that the company conducted unregistered securities offerings through its sale of XRP tokens. The litigation quickly became a lightning rod for the broader crypto industry, testing the boundaries of how digital assets are treated under U.S. securities laws. In 2023, Judge Torres issued a partial ruling, finding that Ripple's institutional sales of XRP violated the Securities Act, while other programmatic sales did not. She issued a permanent injunction and imposed a substantial financial penalty.

In March 2025, Ripple and the SEC sought to resolve the remaining aspects of the case with a proposed reduction in Ripple's penalty to $50 million and a request that the injunction be lifted.

Judicial Rejection: “No One Can Bargain Away a Final Judgment”

In a decision issued Thursday, Judge Torres firmly rejected the joint request. In unusually sharp language for a settlement posture, she wrote:

“The parties do not have the authority to agree not to be bound by a court's final judgment that a party violated an Act of Congress in such a manner that a permanent injunction and a civil penalty were necessary to prevent that party from violating the law again.”

Judge Torres emphasized that the injunction and penalty were imposed based on a final determination that Ripple violated federal securities laws, and that it would be inappropriate to revisit that judgment without a valid legal basis. Her opinion reinforces that once a court has issued a final judgment — particularly one involving public interest and statutory enforcement — neither party can unilaterally undo it through agreement.

Implications for Ripple, the SEC, and Crypto Markets

This ruling throws a wrench into the SEC and Ripple's attempt to tie a bow on a multi-year legal battle. Judge Torres noted that the parties may withdraw their appeals or proceed with appellate review of the injunction — but absent jurisdiction being restored to the district court, she would decline to modify her ruling.

From a broader enforcement perspective, this decision underscores several key themes:

Judicial Finality : Consent by both parties does not override a court's duty to enforce its prior determinations, especially in public enforcement matters involving an Act of Congress.

: Consent by both parties does not override a court's duty to enforce its prior determinations, especially in public enforcement matters involving an Act of Congress. Limits of Settlement Autonomy : Even the SEC cannot “contract around” final judicial findings — the court retains discretion and authority over how and whether those findings may be amended.

: Even the SEC cannot “contract around” final judicial findings — the court retains discretion and authority over how and whether those findings may be amended. Enforcement Integrity: The judiciary is signaling a firm stance on the enforcement of statutory remedies, even in the face of negotiated compromise.

