BRG Annual M&A Disputes Report

Partner Jonathan Lim contributed to BRG's M&A Disputes Report 2025, which examines how macroeconomic and geopolitical trends are impacting the M&A market across industries and geographies, alongside predictions for how deals and disputes will take shape in the year ahead.

Originally published by Berkeley Research Group, 21 March 2025.

