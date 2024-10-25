All Systems Go: Planning Your Token Launch (Video)

self

You've rolled out your U.S.-based token compensation structure for global employees—only to discover mere weeks before unlock that most countries considered the transfer itself a taxable event.

Now you're on the hook for €300,000 in legal and advisory fees, and you have to fire your Employer of Record and payroll providers for causing you to make incorrect tax withholdings.

It's a significant bind—and not even the worst one you could find yourself in if your token launch is mishandled.

More than 75% of token launches are delayed, triggering long-lasting operational issues like the hypothetical above. Don't be a statistic.

Fenwick corporate partner Ryan McRobert recently sat down with Toku chairman Michael Carter and Redwood Valuation partner Kris Day to discuss considerations and share tips that can make or break your launch.

