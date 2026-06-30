Ad Law Access Podcast, Summer Edition

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This week marks the launch of our Summer Edition of the Ad Law Access Podcast. Throughout the summer, we’ll bring you roundups of the latest posts from Ad Law Access, along with updates on webinars and other Kelley Drye resources to help you stay current on the rapidly evolving world of advertising, privacy, consumer protection, and regulatory enforcement.

In this episode, we discuss Kelley Drye’s comments urging the FTC to rethink the duration of its consent orders, explore the growing regulatory focus on pricing practices through our “Pricing 101” series, and examine FTC enforcement against a company that claimed to use AI to listen to consumer conversations for ad targeting. We also cover New York’s new synthetic performer disclosure law, NAD’s inquiry into influencer disclosures, and highlight upcoming webinars on surveillance pricing and evolving DOJ corporate enforcement priorities.

Hosted by Simone Roach. This episode features blog posts by John Villafranco, Paul Singer, Alysa Hutnik, and Gonzalo Mon.