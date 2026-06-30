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30 June 2026

Ad Law Access Podcast, Summer Edition

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
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This episode of the Ad Law Access Podcast explores critical developments in advertising law and consumer protection, including the FTC's consent order practices, emerging regulatory scrutiny of pricing strategies...
United States Consumer Protection
John E. Villafranco,Paul Singer,Gonzalo E. Mon
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This week marks the launch of our Summer Edition of the Ad Law Access Podcast. Throughout the summer, we’ll bring you roundups of the latest posts from Ad Law Access, along with updates on webinars and other Kelley Drye resources to help you stay current on the rapidly evolving world of advertising, privacy, consumer protection, and regulatory enforcement.

In this episode, we discuss Kelley Drye’s comments urging the FTC to rethink the duration of its consent orders, explore the growing regulatory focus on pricing practices through our “Pricing 101” series, and examine FTC enforcement against a company that claimed to use AI to listen to consumer conversations for ad targeting. We also cover New York’s new synthetic performer disclosure law, NAD’s inquiry into influencer disclosures, and highlight upcoming webinars on surveillance pricing and evolving DOJ corporate enforcement priorities.

Hosted by Simone Roach. This episode features blog posts by John VillafrancoPaul SingerAlysa Hutnik, and Gonzalo Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of John E. Villafranco
John E. Villafranco
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Alysa Hutnik
Alysa Hutnik
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
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