State AG News: Data Privacy, Pricing, Environmental Regulation (June 18-24, 2026)

Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from June 18-24, 2026:
Arkansas
- Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced the 2026 Fraud and Consumer Protection Summit, to be held September 28–29 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. The summit will cover topics including common scams, price gouging, Medicaid fraud, and robocall awareness. Admission is free but registration is required.
Kentucky
- Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman filed three lawsuits against prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket and online sweepstakes casino operator VGW Holdings under Kentucky’s Consumer Protection law, alleging that each company operated unlicensed and illegal gambling platforms in Kentucky in violation of state law. The suits allege that Kalshi and Polymarket allowed users to wager on sports outcomes under the guise of “event contracts”—with sports betting representing approximately 70% of Kalshi’s trading volume—while VGW’s sweepstakes casino sites used virtual chips with real cash value and exploited the same addiction triggers as traditional casino games.
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s Office secured consent judgments against asbestos services companies Clean Slate Inc. and Safety Environmental Consultants, Inc., resolving allegations that both companies violated state asbestos regulations during removal work at two residential properties, leaving dangerous asbestos-containing material at both homes for days. Under the judgments, the companies must pay up to a combined $220,000 in civil penalties, with $100,000 directed to the Massachusetts Environmental Justice Fund to support projects addressing environmental harms in disadvantaged communities.
New York
- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced support for the One Fair Price Act, legislation passed by both chambers of the New York State Legislature that would prohibit retailers from using individual shoppers’ personal data to charge them higher prices than other consumers—commonly called “surveillance pricing.” Governor Hochul has not yet committed to signing the bill, and discussions between the Governor’s office and the Business Council of New York regarding possible amendments are ongoing.
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced a $1.35 million settlement with parking management company UPP Global, LLC, resolving claims under Rhode Island’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) that the company hid the true cost of parking, charged undisclosed fees, and issued tickets designed to resemble official government communications. Under the settlement, Rhode Islanders who paid UPP parking tickets or hidden fees between October 1, 2019, and August 31, 2024, are entitled to a refund, and UPP Global is required to accept cash at its Rhode Island facilities and cease imposing undisclosed fees going forward.
Texas
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Carnival Corporation following an April 2026 data breach that compromised the personal information of an estimated 6 million people, including over 800,000 Texas consumers. Attorney General Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to Carnival, noting that the company submitted its breach notification to the Office forty-four days after the breach was identified, and stated that his office is committed to holding the company accountable for any illegal action.
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