CFPB Announces Major Overhaul Of Consumer Complaint System: A Shift Toward Integrity, Standardization, And Statutory Compliance

Apparently building off the comments it received about complaint intake as well as its prior revisions to the complaint portal, on June 24, 2026, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a press release announcing a series of significant reforms to its consumer complaint system, particularly with respect to credit reporting complaints. The Bureau characterized these changes as necessary to “restore integrity and utility” to a complaint process that it contends has been increasingly undermined by abuse, inconsistent practices, and unprecedented complaint volume.

The announcement marks one of the most significant revisions to the CFPB’s complaint process since the Bureau began accepting complaints in 2011 and reflects the current leadership’s broader effort to reassess the Bureau’s operations and ensure that its activities align closely with statutory mandates.

A Dramatic Increase in Credit Reporting Complaints

The CFPB noted that credit reporting complaints have increased at an extraordinary rate. According to the Bureau, complaints relating to credit or consumer reporting rose from approximately 150,000 in 2019 to more than five million in 2025—an increase of more than 3,700%.

The Bureau attributes this explosive growth to several factors, including:

The increasing use of the CFPB complaint portal by credit repair organizations and credit clinics

Social media influencers encouraging consumers to file complaints

The emergence of AI-driven tools acting as consumers’ agents in submitting complaints

Businesses seeking to improve consumers’ credit scores by disputing accurate negative information.

At the same time, the nationwide consumer reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) reportedly have provided increasing amounts of non-monetary relief, closing more than 2.1 million complaints with such relief in 2025, up from 1.3 million in 2024.

According to the Bureau, however, the sheer volume of complaints has created challenges for both the CFPB and companies responding to complaints and has diminished the usefulness of complaint data as an indicator of actual consumer experiences and market conditions.

Key Changes Announced by the CFPB

Standardizing Company Responses

The CFPB found that consumer reporting agencies and other companies have interpreted complaint closure categories inconsistently, particularly the category “Closed with non-monetary relief.”

To address this issue, the Bureau has issued a revised Company Portal Manual providing detailed guidance regarding the proper use of substantive and administrative response categories. The CFPB hopes that standardized reporting practices will improve the reliability and comparability of complaint data.

Strengthening Identity Verification

The Bureau also announced enhanced security measures designed to ensure that complaints are submitted by authorized individuals.

Among the changes:

Implementation of two-factor authentication for online accounts

Verification of both email addresses and mobile phone numbers

Additional disclosures requiring third parties to identify their involvement in the complaint process

Planned implementation of address validation at the complaint submission stage.

The CFPB also intends to develop educational materials for authorized representatives, such as adult children assisting elderly parents and spouses of service members.

Reinforcing the Fair Credit Reporting Act Framework

Perhaps the most consequential policy change involves the Bureau’s effort to ensure that consumers first pursue disputes directly with consumer reporting agencies, as contemplated by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), before turning to the CFPB complaint portal.

The Bureau expressed concern that some consumers and credit repair organizations have been using the CFPB complaint process as a substitute for the FCRA’s dispute procedures.

As a result, the CFPB has added notices to the complaint portal emphasizing that consumers must first exhaust their dispute rights with consumer reporting agencies. The Bureau is also considering creating a new administrative response category that would permit consumer reporting agencies to return complaints when consumers have not first pursued the required FCRA dispute process.

If implemented, this change could significantly alter how consumers, consumer advocates, and credit repair organizations utilize the CFPB complaint system.

Increased Focus on Potential Abuse

The Bureau indicated that it is exploring additional administrative response categories for situations involving apparent abuse of the complaint process.

Although the CFPB did not specify how it will identify abusive conduct, the Bureau stated that it is developing mechanisms to monitor and safeguard the system from misuse. These developments may raise important questions regarding how the Bureau distinguishes between legitimate high-volume advocacy efforts and abusive practices.

Consumer Education Initiatives

The CFPB also announced plans to expand consumer education efforts regarding:

How to dispute errors on credit reports;

The risks and costs associated with credit repair services; and

How consumers can identify scams and fraudulent credit repair schemes.

Given the increasing prevalence of social media financial advice and AI-based credit improvement tools, the Bureau appears intent on steering consumers toward direct engagement with consumer reporting agencies rather than third-party intermediaries.

Technology Modernization

The CFPB stated that it is investing in technology improvements designed to streamline complaint processing, including:

Development of application programming interfaces (APIs) to facilitate more efficient exchanges of complaint information with companies; and

Use of address validation tools to improve data quality and reduce unnecessary processing delays.

Redefining the “Backlog”

Finally, the CFPB announced a new operational definition for complaint backlogs.

Historically, complaints awaiting any action were often collectively described as part of the Bureau’s backlog. Going forward, only complaints awaiting action for more than 30 calendar days after submission will be considered part of the backlog. Complaints pending for fewer than 30 days will be categorized as routine work in progress.

This definitional change could materially affect future public discussions regarding complaint processing delays and Bureau workload.

Consumer Advocates Push Back

Not surprisingly, the CFPB’s initiative has already drawn criticism from consumer advocates, particularly the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC), which argues that many of the changes could discourage legitimate consumer complaints and make it more difficult for consumers to obtain assistance from the Bureau.

NCLC has contended that the CFPB is adding unnecessary “friction” to the complaint process at a time when consumer complaints about credit reporting are at historically high levels. According to NCLC, the Bureau’s new requirements, including enhanced attestations, additional identity verification measures, and warnings directing consumers to first dispute matters directly with consumer reporting agencies—may deter consumers with legitimate grievances from seeking help from the CFPB. NCLC has expressed concern that some consumers could abandon complaints altogether rather than navigate additional procedural requirements.

NCLC also disputes the Bureau’s suggestion that rising complaint volumes primarily reflect abuse by credit repair organizations, social media influencers, or AI-driven tools. Instead, NCLC maintains that the large number of complaints demonstrates the persistence of serious problems in the credit reporting system and reflects widespread inaccuracies and consumer frustration with existing dispute processes. The organization has argued that, rather than imposing additional barriers to filing complaints, the CFPB should focus on ensuring that consumer reporting agencies adequately investigate and resolve disputes.

The debate highlights a fundamental policy disagreement regarding the proper role of the CFPB complaint portal. The Bureau’s current leadership views additional safeguards as necessary to preserve the integrity and usefulness of complaint data, while consumer advocates fear that the changes may suppress legitimate complaints and diminish one of consumers’ most effective avenues for obtaining relief and alerting regulators to systemic problems.

Observations

The CFPB’s announcement reflects a significant philosophical shift in how the Bureau views the consumer complaint system.

Under prior leadership, the complaint database was frequently cited as an important market-monitoring and supervisory tool. The current leadership has expressed concern that complaint data may no longer reliably reflect actual consumer experiences because of the increasing involvement of third parties, automated tools, and high-volume dispute strategies.

By emphasizing identity verification, standardization, exhaustion of statutory dispute procedures, and safeguards against abuse, the Bureau appears intent on transforming the complaint portal from a broad consumer advocacy mechanism into a more targeted process focused on disputes that fall squarely within the statutory framework.

These reforms are likely to be welcomed by consumer reporting agencies and other companies that have long argued that the complaint system is vulnerable to misuse and that complaint data can be misleading. At the same time, consumer advocates and credit repair organizations may contend that additional procedural hurdles could make it more difficult for consumers to obtain assistance from the CFPB.

As these changes are implemented, industry participants should closely monitor revised portal procedures, updated guidance, and any future modifications to complaint response obligations.