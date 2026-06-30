Inside The Ad Law Tool Kit: Telemarketing And Texting

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Telemarketing and Texting

Telephone and text message marketing poses private litigation risks and regulatory hurdles that should be considered before any campaign. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and states enforce do-not-call (DNC) laws and impose multiple other requirements regarding calling manner, disclosures, consent, opt-out, calling hour limits, caller identification, and telemarketer registration. Calls and texts made to cell phones through the use of certain types of dialing technology (including autodialers) and prerecorded messages (so-called robocalls) require particular attention, as much of the enforcement and litigation in this area involves texting and robocalling.

Historically, private litigation and class action lawsuits and demands have focused on FCC rules under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) that require companies to have “prior express written consent” before using an autodialer to call or text a cell phone for marketing purposes. In 2021, the Supreme Court held that the TCPA’s definition of “autodialer” is narrower than previously interpreted However, lawsuits alleging DNC violations under the TCPA continue.

In addition, various states have adopted autodialer definitions under their own laws, which appear to be broader than the TCPA’s definition. For example, Maryland’s Stop the Spam Calls Act took effect on January 1, 2024 and prohibits call and text solicitations made with an “automated system” without the prior written consent of the called party. The Florida Telephone Solicitations Act (FTSA) that went into effect in July 2021 remains heavily litigated.

Additionally, marketers that have obtained consent might be liable for calling a number that was reassigned to a new subscriber who didn’t consent. New applications that integrate group messaging and texting services might also be subject to the FCC’s consent requirements.

In January 2024, the FTC issued a rule restricting forms of lead generation involving texts and calls to consumers by requiring one-to-one consent for “robotexts” and “robocalls.” Effective January 27, 2025, the consent provided by a consumer may authorize no more than one identified seller to deliver telemarketing or text messages. The agency continues to strengthen consumers’ ability to revoke consent to receive such calls and require marketers to honor such requests in a timely manner.

Consider the following when marketing, or accepting orders, via telephone: