The Bureau Moves To Clean Up A Complaint System Buckling Under Record Volume

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (Bureau) recently issued a press release summarizing significant changes it has made to its consumer complaint portal. The Bureau’s explanation is blunt: the system has been abused, and that abuse impedes its ability to respond to legitimate complaints. For financial institutions—and particularly for the nationwide credit reporting agencies—the changes may signal both relief and new operational expectations.

A System Overwhelmed

The numbers tell the story. Credit reporting complaints grew from roughly 150,000 in 2019 to more than five million in 2025—an increase of more than 3,700 percent. Credit reporting complaints now represent the largest single category of submissions to the Bureau.

According to the Bureau, much of that volume does not reflect genuine consumer harm. The Bureau points to credit repair organizations and “credit clinics” misusing the complaint process as a business tool, social media influencers urging followers to file complaints, and emerging AI-driven tools and businesses that dispute accurate information in an effort to inflate credit scores. The result, the Bureau warns, is a system whose data can no longer be trusted as a reliable picture of real market conditions—while legitimate complaints wait behind a flood of questionable ones.

The Key Changes

The Bureau outlined several reforms, developed in collaboration with Equifax, Experian, TransUnion, and other companies:

Exhaust your dispute rights first. Because the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) requires consumers to dispute inaccuracies directly with credit reporting agencies, the Bureau added notices emphasizing that consumers must exhaust those rights before turning to the Bureau. It is also exploring an administrative response option allowing agencies to return complaints to consumers without responding where FCRA obligations were not met.

Two-factor authentication. New online accounts must verify both an email address and a mobile phone number, a step aimed at reducing fraudulent and third-party submissions. The Bureau also added required relationship categories forcing third parties to disclose their involvement, and plans to introduce address validation at submission.

Standardized response categories. A new Company Portal Manual clarifies how companies should categorize substantive and administrative responses after the Bureau learned that firms were applying definitions inconsistently—particularly the “closed with non-monetary relief” category.

Alongside these changes, the Bureau is sharpening its abuse monitoring, expanding consumer education on credit repair scams, and building APIs and validation tools to share complaint data more efficiently. It is also redefining the “backlog”: going forward, only complaints awaiting action for more than 30 calendar days will count as backlogged, with everything else treated as routine, work in progress.

The Takeaway

Complaint data is genuinely helpful for identifying issues across the market—but it loses its value when polluted with junk. For mortgage servicers, lenders, and credit reporting agencies, a cleaner, more standardized process means fewer meritless complaints to triage and a dataset that better reflects reality. Companies should expect to operationalize the new Portal Manual closely, as the Bureau has signaled it intends to keep response rates high and data consistent across the industry.

Whether this restores the data’s value or merely reduces the clutter is worth watching closely.

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