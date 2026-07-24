Federal Court Pauses California’s SB 343 Recyclability Labeling Law: What Companies Should Know

On July 14, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California granted a preliminary injunction in California League of Food Producers v. Bonta, temporarily blocking enforcement of California’s SB 343, the state’s recyclability-labeling law.

SB 343 restricts when businesses may use recyclability claims, including chasing-arrows symbols and other statements or directions indicating that a product or package is recyclable. The law was scheduled to become enforceable on October 4, 2026, following CalRecycle’s publication of its material characterization study. The injunction now prevents California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and those acting in concert with him, from enforcing SB 343 for now.

The Ruling: Vagueness and Commercial Speech

The court found that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their claim that several SB 343 provisions are unconstitutionally vague under the Fourteenth Amendment. Those provisions include the requirements that products or packaging “routinely become feedstock,” comply with the Basel Convention, satisfy the APR Design Guide, and be designed to “ensure” or not “prevent” recyclability.

The court’s vagueness analysis did not, by itself, invalidate the statute. The court concluded that those provisions are severable under California law, leaving the statute’s “60/60 requirement” as the backbone of SB 343. That requirement generally turns on whether a material type and form is collected by recycling programs covering at least 60% of California’s population and sorted by facilities serving at least 60% of recycling programs statewide.

The broader injunction turned on the First Amendment. Applying the Central Hudson test for commercial speech restrictions, the court found that California has legitimate interests in improving recycling rates and reducing consumer confusion, but that SB 343 likely does not advance those interests in a sufficiently direct and material way.

The court’s central concern was practical: manufacturers may respond to SB 343 not by redesigning products or packaging, but by removing recyclability claims altogether to avoid enforcement risk. If that occurs, consumers may receive less recycling information, not more. The court also found that California could have pursued less restrictive alternatives, including disclosure-based approaches rather than a broad prohibition on recyclability claims.

Practical Implications

For now, SB 343’s recyclability-labeling restrictions are not enforceable. Companies facing SB 343 compliance planning may want to reassess near-term labeling changes, packaging updates, and California-specific compliance timelines in light of the injunction.

That said, the ruling is preliminary. It does not resolve the case on the merits, and the injunction remains in place only until further court order. Companies should continue monitoring the litigation, any appeal, and any response from the state.

The decision also adds to a growing body of constitutional challenges to state packaging, recycling, and environmental marketing laws. The court’s First Amendment reasoning may be particularly important for companies tracking green-claims regulation, because the opinion focuses not only on whether recyclability claims can be regulated, but on whether a state can restrict truthful or qualified environmental claims when disclosure-based alternatives may be available.